In Huliaipole, Enemy Missiles Destroyed Monument To Nestor Makhno

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missiles destroyed a monument to Nestor Makhno in the center of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“Enemy missiles destroyed the monument to Nestor Makhno in the center of Huliaypole, which was considered a symbol of a free city. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have destroyed 46 cultural heritage sites in the Zaporizhzhia region,” Fedorov said in a statement.

He noted that among the lost monuments were a steam mill that was the hallmark of Huliaipole and the 'House of Trade Rows' in Orikhiv. A missile strike damaged a building in the historical area of 'Socialist Zaporizhzhia' in the regional center.

The official noted that the monument to Nestor Makhno destroyed by the enemy is not included in the list of cultural heritage monuments, but since 2009 it has been an unofficial symbol of Huliaipole.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, as of March 25, 1974 cultural institutions in Ukraine were damaged as a result of Russian attacks, 321 of which were completely destroyed.