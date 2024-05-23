Father-Son Duo Crushed To Death By Truck In J&K's Kathua

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kathua/Jammu- A man and his son were killed when a truck hit them in here on Thursday, officials said.
Residents of the Korepunnu village blocked the border road and held a protest against the duo's death.ADVERTISEMENT
The duo were on their way to their house at the Nagari village, when a fast-driven truck crushed them to death, they said. The villagers demanded strict action against the erring driver.
Former sarpanch Vinay Kumar, who was leading the dharna, demanded the night time be fixed to run the loaded dumpers (trucks).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Two Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge At Margan Top Three Tourists Among Five Injured In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Tangmarg
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23052024000215011059ID1108252399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.