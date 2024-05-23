Chinese Military Responded To Taiwanese Separatists With United Sword Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On May 23, the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) began twodays of large-scale military exercises in the Taiwan Strait andaround the island of Taiwan, Azernews reports.

The exercises, codenamed "United Sword-2024A", are held in thenorthern, southern and eastern waters around Taiwan Island, as wellas the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Ouchi and Donin. The exercises,which involved land, air, naval and missile forces, focused onstrengthening joint combat capability and patrolling at sea and inthe air, joint integrated battlefield management and jointprecision strikes against key targets.

The CPC statement said that the Taiwan Independence militaryexercises are a resolute response to separatist activities and aharsh response to foreign forces that seek to interfere in China'sinternal affairs and commit sabotage.

It should be noted that on May 20, the swearing-in ceremony ofthe new head of the separatist organization in Taiwan, Lai Jing-de,took place. The opinions expressed by Lai Jing-de during his speechat the "swearing-in ceremony", as well as the participation ofpolitical figures from a number of countries in the ceremony, aswell as the congratulations of Lai Jing-de by some officials,including US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, caused seriousdissatisfaction in official Beijing.

Recall that during the civil war after World War II, theCommunists led by Mao Zedong announced the creation of the People'sRepublic of China (PRC) in 1949. Kuomintang troops

under theleadership of Chiang Kai-shek moved to the island of Taiwan anddeclared the continuation of the existence of the Republic ofChina. The island retains the flag and some attributes of theRepublic of China before the formation of the PRC. Official Beijingdoes not recognize the existence of the so-called Republic of Chinaon Taiwan and considers the island a province of China. OfficialBeijing demands that countries with diplomatic

relations with thePeople's Republic of China sever political ties with the separatistentity in Taiwan.

The Taiwan issue is the most sensitive issue in Sino-Americanrelations. Official Beijing considers the issue of Taiwan to be themain red line that cannot be crossed in relations between China andthe United States. China demands that the United States does notsupport Taiwan's "independence" and does not arm the island.