Spacex Launches First Batch Of Next-Generation Spy Satellites

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has launched small spacecraft intoorbit by order of the US National Directorate of Military SpaceIntelligence (NRO), Azernews reports, citingforeign media.

The missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base,California. The classified mission, designated NROL-146, wasSpaceX's 52nd launch this year and the fifth Falcon 9 launch forNRO.

At the request of NO, SpaceX did not show how the upper stage ofthe rocket puts the payload into orbit, and stopped broadcastingafter the landing of the first stage. The NRO does not disclose howmany satellites were launched as part of this mission, nor does itreport on the estimated number of launched vehicles.

Agency representatives previously stated that six launches areplanned in 2024, the main goal of which is to increase the numberof spacecraft in orbit four times.