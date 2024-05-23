EU Ambassador Calls For Faster Provision Of Air Defense Systems To Ukraine After Russia's Strike In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has called for speeding up the supply

of weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine after another Russian attack on Kharkiv.

The EU Ambassador to Ukraine wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“Another sad day, another massive Russian missile attack w/15! Missiles hitting Kharkiv & region. 7 dead & many wounded. Ukraine needs more weapons, air defense & ammunition now to stop this carnage,” she wrote.

Child injured inregion as result of Russian drone strike

As reported, on the morning of May 23, Russian troops

attacked the Kharkiv region. In Kharkiv, seven people were killed and 20 others were injured

at a printing company. A large-scale fire broke out.

In Liubotyn, eight people were injured

.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, railway facilities in Kharkiv and the region were hit, and six employees were injured

.