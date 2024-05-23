Gerling Law Firm Introduces Memorial Day Rideshare Reimbursement Program To Combat Drunk Driving

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a proactive step to address the concerning rates of drunk driving incidents, Gerling Law, a prominent personal injury law firm based in Evansville, IN, and Owensboro, KY, is pleased to announce its Memorial Day Rideshare Reimbursement Program. This initiative is aimed at curbing the dangers of drunk driving by offering sober transportation

options through popular rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.



According to recent statistics released by the National Safety Council (NSC), there were an estimated 469 traffic fatalities through the Memorial Day holiday period. In 2021, 40% of traffic fatalities on Memorial Day involved alcohol-impaired drivers. In response, Gerling Law's Memorial Day Rideshare Reimbursement Program encourages responsible behavior to promote community safety during holiday celebrations.



Under this program, individuals in Evansville, IN, and Owensboro, KY, are eligible to receive reimbursement of up to $30, including gratuity, for rides beginning or ending within these cities. The initiative underscores the importance of making responsible choices and reflects Gerling Law's commitment to local well-being. Submissions are limited to 25 per holiday.



To participate, individuals must meet the following requirements:



-Be of legal drinking age at the time of the ride.

-Provide a photo ID, a screenshot of the rideshare receipt, and their mailing address to Gerling Law's Evansville office.

-Submit the ride for reimbursement within 7 days following Memorial Day.

-Rides taken in Evansville, IN or Owensboro, KY between May 24 and May 27, 2024 are eligible for reimbursement.



Gerling Law is recognized for its dedication to community welfare, and the Memorial Day Rideshare Reimbursement Program exemplifies this commitment. The firm acknowledges the urgency of addressing drunk driving and aims to encourage positive change by incentivizing responsible decision-making.



Eligible individuals can participate in the program by emailing a screenshot of their ride receipt, a photo of their ID, along with their name and mailing address to ....



This Memorial Day Rideshare Reimbursement Program reflects Gerling Law's ongoing commitment to community safety. By promoting responsible choices, the firm endeavors to foster a safer and more enjoyable holiday season for residents of Evansville, IN, and Owensboro, KY.



For more information about Gerling Law and its community initiatives, please visit



About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys:



Established six decades ago, Gerling Law is a leading law firm serving personal injury victims in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. With a track record of recovering over $500 million for clients in the tri-state region, Gerling Law prioritizes a people-first approach. Through passionate advocacy and community engagement, the firm strives to enhance the lives of individuals and families. Gerling Law's attorneys have earned recognition from Best Lawyers and hold an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for their commitment to professional excellence, evident in every case they handle.





Company :-Gerling Law Injury Attorneys

User :- Gerling Law Injury Attorneys

Phone :-812-423-5251

Url :-