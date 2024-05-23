Future Electronics Hosted 'Future Pub Trivia Night' For Montreal Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) May 23, 2024 - Future Electronics
, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a pub trivia night for its Montreal employees.
'Future Pub Trivia Night' was held on March 27th, after hours in the corporate dining room. Future Electronics
' employees were made aware of the event in advance and had the opportunity to build teams of six to compete and win the Trivia game. The event was heavily attended with a strong turnout of over 180 participants.
To make the event all the more authentic, Future Electronics
hired a known and popular local Pub Trivia host named Brian. Karim Yasmine, Executive Vice President, Global Product Marketing and Supplier Management at Future Electronics
, made opening and closing remarks and thanked employees for participating. The Future Electronics
Social Committee tallied all teams results and announced the winners.
"Our goal was to have fun with some friendly competition", said Karim Yasmine. "Good laughs and delicious pub food were shared by all." Gift cards were awarded to each member of the winning team.
Future Electronics
is delighted to host fun events throughout the year as a way to give back to their hardworking teams. The Company believes its employees are their most valuable asset.
"This was the first edition of Future Pub Trivia Night but certainly not the last," said Karim Yasmine. "It was a massive success!".
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics
is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics
' award-winning customer service, global supplychain
programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics
operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supplychain
solutions. Future Electronics
is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics
' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit
