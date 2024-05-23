ICJ To Rule Fri. On S. Africaآ's Request On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) Thursday announced that it will on Friday deliver its ruling on the request of South Africa to order Israel occupation to stop its military aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the Court, will read out the Courtآ's Order," said an ICJ press release today.

It recalled that, on 29 December 2023, South Africa filed an Application instituting proceedings against Israeli occupation concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Application also contained a request for the indication of provisional measures, in order to "protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention."

On 10 May, the Court received a further request from South Africa for the indication of additional provisional measures and/or the modification of its Order of 26 January 2024. (end)

