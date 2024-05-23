King, Oman Sultan Visit Jordan Museum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday visited the Jordan Museum in Amman's Ras Al Ain area.Accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King and the sultan were briefed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, vice-chair of the museum's board of trustees, on the most prominent collections and exhibits, which document Jordan's cultural, historical, and archaeological heritage throughout more than one and a half million years.His Majesty and Sultan Haitham toured the museum and viewed some of its exhibits, which present examples of human innovation to deal with key challenges, such as food security, water harvesting systems, agricultural techniques, and construction material.The King and the sultan, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, the escort of honour to Sultan Haitham, also signed the museum's guestbook.