Nearly 1,390 More Refugees Flee To Mizoram Amid Fresh Armed Clashes In Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, May 23 (IANS) Amid fresh clashes between the army

and civil militia

groups in Myanmar, nearly 1,390 more refugees have entered India during the past few days taking shelter in Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

According to a state government

official, the refugees, mostly belonging to Myanmar's Chin state, fled to different villages of Mizoram's Champhai, Saitual, Siaha and Lunglei districts.

The fresh influx of refugees was triggered by the armed clashes between 'Tatmadaw' (Myanmar military) and "pro-democratic" forces led by the Chin National Army (CNA), the official said adding that the refugees also feared air raids by the country's Air Force.

Officials said that the exact count of the fresh refugees who took shelter in different districts of the state is yet to be confirmed.

Villagers are providing food and shelter to the refugees.

As per estimates, the total number of refugees who entered Mizoram since the Myanmar military took the administration in a coup in February 2021 has risen to around 36,000.

Most refugees stay in rented houses and homes of their relatives or friends while others live in 149 relief camps across seven districts of the state.

The Myanmar nationals taking shelter in Mizoram are mostly the Chin communities, who share ethnic, cultural and traditional ties with the Mizos.

Six Mizoram's districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Serchhip and Saitual -- share a 510-km long unfenced border with Myanmar's Chin state.