7-Eleven Presents: Launch Of 30 Designs Of Pokémon Builders

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2024 - Calling all friends who love Pokémon! Come to 7-Eleven in this early summer to embark on the journey of Pokémon trainer! 7-Eleven proudly presents the new "builders", featuring different types of Pokémon, with 30 builders and 5 Special Edition builders, all in a blind box! The whole set is presented in a blind box, with a variety of adorable Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander and Snorlax, etc., mysteriously hidden in the blind box package for all Pokémon trainers to take over! In addition, the portable storage box in Poke ball shaped has made a strong debut to gather 30 builders with full ability value together with you! At the same time, there are 3 designs of backpacks, which are designed to be lightweight and practical, and are suitable for travelling around different 7-Eleven with you to collect your own Pokémon!









Builders & portable storage box will be launched on 22nd May 2024 7am at 7-Eleven stores. Limited quantity and while stock lasts. Also, free redemption method is relaunched. Starting from 22nd May 2024, customers can collect stamps from the flow pack of builders to pre order the functional backpack (total 3 designs and you can choose the design) freely with 25 stamps at 7-evelen stores. Collect all backpacks and ready to be Pokémon trainer!



[NEW redemption method: Purchase $25 + $2! Builders' series – total 11 types of Pokémon is showed

It's your time now. Let's come to 7-Eleven now to collect all 30 builders with Pokémon designs!Full set of builders in Pokémon designs did show 11 different of types including electric, fire, water and grass, etc! The design of builders is match with the types of Pokémon in different colours and graphic elements The builders come in a blind box, each pack contains a builder card made from FSC-certified recyclable cardboard, an instruction sheet and a stamp. Simply follow the instructions inside the pack and insert the cards to create your very own builder! The special edition builder features five Pokémon, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Mewtwo, in metallic finishing with corresponding attribute designs, making it an eye-catching and highly collectible item!



Builders' product details



1. "Electric" type of Pokémon

Sample of Pokémon :Pikachu、Jolteon、Pichu、Pawmi

The main colours of light yellow and orange are combined with design elements such as electric and explosion element to show off the special abilities of the electric elves!

2. "Normal" type of Pokémon

Sample of Pokémon : Jigglypuff、Ditto、Eevee、Snorlax

The Normal type of Pokémon have their own characteristics, and the colours change according to the physical characteristics of Pokémon, creating a harmonious visual effect.

3. "Fire" type of Pokémon

Sample of Pokémon :Charmander、Charizard、Arcanine、Ponyta、Flareon、Fuecoco

The main colour is flaming red with a flaming pattern to make their attributes more vivid..

4. "Water" type of Pokémon

Sample of Pokémon :Squirtle、Blastoise、Psyduck、Slowpoke、Vaporeon、Greninja、Quaxly

The main colour is blue with patterns such as water drops and waves to match their special skills.

5. "Grass" type of Pokémon

Sample of Pokémon :Bulbasaur、Venusaur、Sprigatito

Grass green is the main colour, and forest-themed motifs such as leaves and grass are added to match their characteristic.

6. Other types of Pokémon( Fighting 、 Flying 、 Poison 、 Dark 、 Psychic 、 Steel 、 Fairy )

Sample of Pokémon :Gengar、Dragonite、Mewtwo、Mew、Lucario、、、Fidough

A collection of Pokémon of different attributes, each beautifully and uniquely designed to give your team an edge!



Special edition of builder with metallic printing effect

Sample of Pokémon :Pikachu、Bulbasaur、Charmander、Squirtle、Mewtwo

A gold foil printing is adapted to make the background design behind the wizard more eye-catching and collectible.

Product size :

approx. 5cm x 5cm



WARNING:



Choking Hazard – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years. Conform with EN 71 toys standard. Builders redemption mechanism:

Starting from 7am on 22 May 2024 to 2 July 2024, customers can redeem one builder with any purchase of $25 or more at 7-Eleven stores plus $2, with a maximum of redeeming three builders per transaction. First-come-first-served, while stock lasts.



Jigglypuff / Bulbasaur / Pokémon Backpack ( 3 designs )

2 of backpacks are designed in the shape of Jigglypuff and Bulbasaur, which is full of fun and makes you feel like you're fighting alongside them when you walk down the street! The two shoulder straps can be put into the backpack and used as cushion, making it very convenient to carry two items at the same time!



The other one is made of RPET material, which is water-repellent and compact, making it easy to carry your daily necessities. all three straps are adjustable, making them suitable for children of different heights.

WARNING



We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

This product contains cord which presents a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision required. Children must use this product under adult supervision.

USE & CARE



Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place. The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. Backpack redemption mechanism:

From 22 May 2024 at 7:00am to 2 July 2024, customers who redeem the builders at 7-Eleven shops will be entitled to receive a stamp. Customers who have saved up to 25 stamps will be entitled to a free pre-order of a special edition backpack^. Customers can choose their favourite styles and can only redeem up to 3 backpacks per day. Please provide the cashier with a mobile phone number that can receive SMS to receive pick-up reminders or latest pick-up information. The pick-up date is from 5 June 2024 onwards, and the exact date of pick-up is based on the date on the receipt, after which the order will be cancelled. Customers must present the pick-up QR code on the receipt to collect the product at the same 7-Eleven shop where the pre-order was made. Items are available while stock lasts. Pictures are for reference only. This pre-order is applicable to 7-Eleven shops in Hong Kong and Macau. Pre-order is limited to 1 item per transaction and is available while stock lasts.



Portable Storage box

Made of EVA material, it is durable and resistant to deformation. There are 30 card slots in the box, each of which can hold a builder, making it easy to show off your builders' collection to your friends. Able to store the accessories and truly multi-functional! With the handle and make is portable as well.

Product size:

260mm (W) x 70mm (H)



WARNING :



We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. Children must use this product under adult supervision. USE & CARE :



Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place. The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. Redemption mechanism of portable storage box:

From 7am on 22 May 2024 to 5 July 2024, customers can add $99 to any purchase# at 7-Eleven shops to redeem a portable storage box; yuu Rewards members can add $59 + 8,000 yuu Rewards Points to redeem a portable storage box; and customers who have saved up to 19,800 yuu Rewards Points can redeem a portable storage box for free. First-come-first-served basis while stock lasts.



The Trainer's Backpack comes in two cushion-look and one practical model to meet the needs of different trainers! The cushion-look backpack is designed with Jigglypuff and Bulbasaur, with a soft and comfortable texture. The shoulder strap can be dismantled and then used as a cushion when it is placed in the backpack, which makes you melt instantly. The practical version is printed with different Pokémon and made of water-repellent material, which is not only sturdy but also fun to look at! Whether they are going to school or out and about, children can carry their belongings in the backpack and add a finishing touch to their overall look, making it a must-have for the little elf trainer! Starting from 22 May, customers can get a stamp upon purchase of builders at 7-Eleven, and if you save up 25 stamps, you can order a free special edition backpack, which is a must-have for all Pokémon fans!How can a professional trainer without Poké Ball? In order to let trainers store the builders more neatly, 7-Eleven has launched the "portable storage box". The product is very playful, and the 30 small slots inside the Box can be opened along the zipper, allowing you to place the vertical maps of the assembled builders, and all the assembled builders can be seen at a glance, which is suitable for trainers to send out their builders from the box! All successful Pokémon can be seen at a glance!