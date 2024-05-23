La Liga: Las Palmas Confirm Departure Of Coach Garcia Pimienta

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), May 23 (IANS) Spanish club Las Palmas will be looking for a new coach for next season after the La Liga

outfit announced on Thursday that Xavier Garcia Pimienta is leaving at the end of the season after two and a half seasons in charge.

"Las Palmas thank Garcia Pimienta for his commitment and effort during his two and a half years and wish him a lot of luck in his future projects," confirmed the official Las Palmas website.

The former Barcelona

B-team coach arrived at the island midway through the 2021-2022 season and took them to promotion at the end of his first full season at the club, reports Xinhua.

Under his guidance, the club has an outstanding first half to the season on their return to the Spanish topflight, but ran spectacularly out of steam in the last three months of the competition, with a run of eight defeats and two draws seeing them sucked into the battle to avoid relegation, before assuring their salvation with a 0-0 draw away to Las Palmas last weekend.

Garcia Pimienta leaves Las Palmas after 104 matches as coach in which they managed 41 wins, 33 draws and 30 defeats.

He is thought to be a candidate to join Sevilla next season, with the club from the south of Spain confirming that Quique Sanchez Flores will not continue as coach after helping them avoid relegation.

