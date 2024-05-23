(MENAFN
- 3BL) A deadly storm passed through the Greater Houston area on May 16, 2024, leaving behind a trail of damage. Many Houstonians woke up to scenes of destruction after the storm swept through with winds of up to 100 mph, causing mass power outages and widespread destruction. To assist with critical food and water distribution as the area recovers, the Baker Hughes Foundation has issued a $75,000 grant to the Houston Food Bank . Baker Hughes and its employees have been long-standing partners of the Houston Food Bank, recently recognized with a third Gold
President's Volunteer Service Award , and are proud to assist in efforts across their 18-county service area as part of the company's commitment to support the communities where employees live and work.
