Santorini To Positano: 7 Photogenic Summer Destinations In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover captivating landscapes, vibrant cultures, and timeless beauty in these 7 photogenic summer destinations: Santorini, Positano, Cinque Terre, Banff, Snaefellsnes, Kyoto, and Maui. Get ready to embark on a visual journey like no other
Known for its iconic blue-domed churches, white-washed buildings, and stunning sunsets over the Aegean Sea, Santorini is a dreamy destination for photographers
This picturesque cliffside village along the Amalfi Coast boasts colorful buildings cascading down to the sparkling Mediterranean Sea creating a post-card scene
Comprising five charming villages perched on rugged cliffs overlooking the Ligurian Sea, Cinque Terre offers breathtaking coastal views, scenic hiking trails
With its turquoise glacial lakes, majestic mountain peaks, and lush forests, Banff National Park provides endless opportunities for the perfect picture
The Snaefellsnes Peninsula features dramatic landscapes including volcanic craters, black sand beaches, and the iconic Kirkjufell mountain perfect for landscape photography
Renowned for its historic temples, traditional wooden houses, and enchanting bamboo forests, Kyoto offers a wealth of photogenic spots
With its pristine beaches, cascading waterfalls, and stunning sunrises atop Haleakalā volcano, Maui is a paradise for photographers
