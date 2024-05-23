'I Am With You, Every...': Akshata Murty Shares Powerful Message For Rishi Sunak Ahead Of UK General Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday (May 22) that the national election will be held on July 4. The unexpected decision comes amid growing questions about his leadership due to declining popularity.

Despite the criticism, the UK Prime Minister

received a heartfelt show of support from his wife, Akshata Murty. In a recent Instagram post, Murty shared images of herself with Sunak, captioned with a powerful message: "I'm with you, every step of the way."

Australia reports first human case of bird flu, says child was infected in India

In the photos, the couple is seen wearing blue outfits. Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder, wore a blue dress, while Sunak donned a white shirt paired with blue trousers. The first photo features them posing together, while the second image captures a candid moment.

The post garnered several reactions, with many applauding Murty for her support. One Instagram user commented, "Undoubtedly, your husband Rishi is the best PM the country has ever had. His multifarious skills of diplomacy, prudence, financial management, international relations, and innovation are unmatched. The UK has never seen a more iconic, highly respected, and competent PM than your husband, Rishi. I wish him every success and happiness in his and your family's future."

'Osama Bin Lager' beer sells out after going viral in UK, forces brewery in Lincolnshire to shut down website

The announcement of the early election has taken many by surprise, as experts had not expected the election to be called so soon. With the Conservatives having been in power for 14 years, there is significant speculation that they might lose to the opposition Labour Party.