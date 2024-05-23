Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College And Sri Venkateswara College Receive Bomb Threat; Police Reach Spot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, two prominent institutions under Delhi University, on Thursday (May 23) received bomb threats, triggering an immediate response from emergency services. According to the Delhi Fire Service, calls were received early in the day, prompting the deployment of fire tenders and Delhi Police

personnel to the respective sites.

This incident has come to light following a bomb scare at the North Block on Wednesday, which houses the Ministry

of Home Affairs. The threat was later declared a hoax after thorough investigations found no suspicious items.

'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal (WATCH)

The past few weeks have seen a surge in bomb threats across various establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. On April 30, Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat, followed by over 150 schools being targeted by threats from a Russia-based mailing service on May 1.

The pattern continued with twenty hospitals, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and the Northern Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) office receiving threats via emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service on May 12.

Just two days later, seven more hospitals and Tihar Jail were also threatened by emails from the same source.

Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine

The Delhi Police

are actively investigating these incidents, working to trace the origins of these threatening emails and ensure the safety of the city's residents.

Police

-Reach-Spot" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024007385015968ID1108250698