Myanmar Seizes Over 1,600 Tons Of Illegal Teak Timber In April-May

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, May 23 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 1,631 tons of illegal teak timber across the country from April to mid-May this year, the state-owned television channel
MRTV reported on Thursday.
According to the report, 492 tons of timber were confiscated from the Bago Region during a one-and-a-half-month period, reports Xinhua News Agency.
In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the Southeast Asian country seized a total of 7,742 tons of teak timber nationwide, the report said.
The crackdown on illegal timber is crucial for Myanmar's reforestation efforts, the report said.
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108249920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.