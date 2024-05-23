Turkey's drill ship 'fatih' initiates operations in Sakarya gas field

(MENAFN) Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Thursday that Turkey’s drill ship "Fatih" has commenced operations at its new location in the Goktepe-2 well within the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea. This development underscores Turkey’s commitment to both increasing production and exploring new fields simultaneously, according to Bayraktar.



The "Fatih" drill ship, with dimensions measuring 229 meters in length and 36 meters in width, boasts a substantial gross tonnage of 51,283. Notably, "Fatih" holds the distinction of being Turkey’s inaugural drill ship, having been incorporated into the fleet of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) in 2017. Since then, it has played a pivotal role in Turkey’s exploration endeavors, particularly in the Black Sea region.



In its maiden drilling expedition in the Black Sea on July 20, 2020, the "Fatih" embarked on a mission that would prove instrumental to Turkey’s energy ambitions. Its first notable success came on August 21, following a month-long operation at the Tuna-1 location off the coast of Zonguldak in the Black Sea, marking a significant milestone in Turkey’s energy exploration efforts.



Turkey’s commitment to expanding its energy exploration capabilities is further evidenced by its possession of multiple ships dedicated to exploration and drilling activities within its territorial waters. Alongside the "Fatih," Turkey’s fleet includes the drill ships "Yavuz," "Kanuni," and "Abdulhamid Han," as well as seismic exploration vessels such as the "Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa" and "MTA Oruc Reis," all actively engaged in various oil and gas exploration projects across the country.

