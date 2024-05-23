Azerbaijan Launches Online Platform For Reservation Of COP29 Guests

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

"COP29 being held in Azerbaijan is an example of theinternational community's confidence in our country."

Azernews reports that this was stated by thedeputy head of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, AzadaHüseynova, during a press conference

held on the placement offoreign guests and the presentation of tourism

opportunities duringCOP29.

She noted that nearly 200 hotels in Baku, Sumqayit, and Absheronhave passed star classification: "The commission sent by the UNpositively evaluates the tourism

opportunities in our country."

Today at 17:00, an online

placement platform

will be providedfor COP29 guests. Over 100 hotels that have passed starclassification are listed on the platform

. Prices vary depending onthe star rating. Note that prices will be determined by businessowners taking into account past COP events. Additionally, directtransportation services to the event venue will be provided fromthe hotels.

Note that additional training will be provided to nearly 1,000volunteers on these issues.