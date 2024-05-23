Israel confiscates gear of American news agency

(MENAFN) In a controversial move, Israeli authorities conducted a raid on a live position belonging to the Associated Press (AP) in southern Israel on Tuesday, citing violations of a new media

law. The raid, which took place in the town of Sderot, located just two kilometers from Gaza, involved the confiscation of equipment and the cessation of a live broadcast.



According to AP, officials from the Israeli communications ministry arrived at the live location and presented a document signed by Communications Minister

Shlomo Karhi, accusing the news agency of breaching the country's foreign broadcaster law. The alleged violation stemmed from AP's transmission of live footage, which was being re-broadcast by its client, Al Jazeera.



The move comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Al Jazeera, with Israeli authorities banning the Qatar-based news outlet earlier in the month, citing concerns over its coverage of the Gaza conflict. Israel has labeled Al Jazeera's reporting as "incitement" of terrorism

and has taken measures to block its websites within the country.



In response to the raid, AP revealed that it had previously received a verbal order from Israeli authorities to cease the live transmission, a directive that the news agency had refused to comply with. The live feed from Sderot primarily captured scenes of smoke rising over northern Gaza, but Israeli officials claimed that the footage posed a risk to the safety of soldiers.



The Israeli communications ministry defended its actions, stating that it would continue to enforce measures aimed at restricting broadcasts deemed detrimental to the state's security. AP maintains that it adheres to Israeli censorship regulations and does not broadcast content that endangers soldiers.



The raid on AP's live position underscores the complexities surrounding media

freedom and censorship in the region, raising concerns about the treatment of journalists and the ability to report on conflicts without undue interference. As the situation unfolds, it is likely to fuel further debate over the balance between national security interests and press freedoms in Israel.

