(MENAFN) British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has made startling allegations, asserting that China may be involved in providing or preparing military aid for Russia's use in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Shapps revealed this information during a conference in London, stating that the United Kingdom possesses evidence indicating collaboration between Russia and China in the development or supply of combat equipment destined for deployment in Ukraine.



Describing the purported flow of what he termed "lethal aid" from China to Russia and subsequently into Ukraine as a significant development, Shapps refrained from providing specific details or presenting evidence to support his claim. The accusation comes amidst heightened tensions between Western nations and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, with the United Kingdom becoming the latest to implicate China in the matter.



The United States has previously imposed sanctions on over 100 Chinese companies, alleging their involvement in supplying Russia with "dual use" goods and components, which possess both civilian and military applications. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned of potential "additional measures" should this alleged transfer of components persist, escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.



In response to these allegations, China has vehemently denied any involvement in the Ukraine crisis, dismissing the claims as "groundless." Chinese officials, including deputy envoy to the United Nations Geng Shuang, have emphasized China's neutrality in the conflict and reiterated its commitment to resolving disputes through diplomatic

means. Furthermore, Beijing has accused the US of prolonging the fighting and exploiting the crisis for its own gain, affirming its refusal to engage in such actions.



As accusations and denials fly between Western powers and China, the implications of these allegations could further strain diplomatic

relations and exacerbate tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict. With China maintaining its stance of neutrality and emphasizing diplomatic

solutions, the accusations leveled against it by the United Kingdom add another layer of complexity to the geopolitics of the ongoing crisis.

