French Florist Launches 'Conversion Division' To Revolutionize Independent Florist Shops

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2024 -- Sowing a seed, French Florist has launched a new Conversion Division to help independent florist shop owners achieve bumper growth. The Los Angeles, CA-based franchise organization offers transformative and proprietary technology, increased order volume and supply

chain&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> supply

chain

enhancement that dramatically change the customer experience and store profit.



French Florist is in the process of identifying and awarding an exclusive opportunity to the top performing independent florists in key cities.



Independent florists have been at the mercy of third-party aggregators like BloomNation, FloraNext, Dove/Teleflora, 1-800-Flowers, FTD and FSN who gobbled up most of the Internet and general advertising traffic and then took up to 40% of the gross sale. French Florist's Conversion Division is reducing that to 6% or even less.



CASH CROP

French Florist's flagship store in Los Angeles is projecting an astounding $10 million in revenue for 2024. To put this into perspective, the average local florist shop, after years of toil, might see annual revenues of $300k-$500k. French Florist has shattered these benchmarks, performing over 20 times the industry average for a single location. French Florist stores operate much more efficiently, in large part because of the proprietary technologies they have developed.



HARVESTING SUPPLY CHAIN DISCOUNTS

The company also offers better buying power with direct purchases from major farms in Ecuador, Holland, Columbia, Mexico, Canada, United States, and more. For example, French Florist stores have access to premium imports like red roses for as low as $13 per bunch, even in peak seasons, ensuring unparalleled value without overpaying. This direct buying power not only provides top-tier products but also can significantly boost margins, especially when integrated with the company"s advanced inventory management system.



Beyond florals and greens, benefit from exceptional rates on supplies with rates inaccessible for small florists from elegantly etched 5x5 cubes at just $2.31 each to peak-quality branded ribbons and wrapping paper, at prices aimed at increasing profitability. These supplies arent just materials; they enhance artistic expression, allowing superior products at better prices.



FERTILE MARKETING

Marketing is critical to customer acquisition and growth. French Florist does the heavy lifting of marketing analysis and execution.



In the competitive digital landscape, standing out is essential. The SEO approach is designed to push French Florist locations past boutique sites like BloomNation and FloraNext. Existing French Florist locations even push past giants such as Teleflora, 1-800-Flowers, and FTD to rank #1 in many local search keywords.



Award-winning advertising and marketing help attract three channels of customers

consumer retail sales, E-commerce sales and corporate accounts.



TRAINING FOR MAXIMUM YIELD

French Florist University includes 300 interactive and highly engaging video training modules to distill decades of veteran experience and provide insights for all members of the florist shop team from the floral designer to the driver to the manager and more.



"The floral industry is at a crossroads, and French Florist stands on the front lines, ready to lead the charge, notes Michael Jacobson, CEO of French Florist, second generation in the floral business. He added, "We've not only proved it's possible to defy the giants; we've set a new standard of what success looks like. This is more than a business model; it's a movement. Jacobson concluded, "Flowers are the music of nature. French Florist is the melody."



For more information, contact French Florist at or call (310) 659-7700. Or, visit the consumer website at

Company :-PR Works

User :- Steven Dubin

Email :...

Phone :-7815821061