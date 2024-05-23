Diksha, Pranavi, Tvesa To Lead India's Challenge In Jabra Ladies Open In France

(MENAFN- IANS) Evian Les Bains (France), May 23 (IANS) Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik will lead the Indian challenge at this week's Jabra Ladies Open. The trio is being joined by Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh.

The same six had played a week earlier in German Masters with varying fortunes. While Diksha, Pranavi and Tvesa finished an identical T-24, the other three missed the cut and are keen to make up this week.

While Diksha is firmly established on the Ladies European Tour (LET), Pranavi has shown good signs in her first full year and Tvesa is trying to find her feet back on the tour, just as Vani and Amandeep.

Sneha, who topped the Women's Pro Golf Tour in India in 2023, is getting to learn the ropes after a lot of success at home.

Only Diksha and Tvesa are playing in the morning wave and the rest will come out in the afternoon.

Local golf

er, Pauline-Roussin Bouchard will be drawing in the home crowds as the two-time LET winner plays at her home club, Evian Resort. Roussin-Bouchard announced herself on the LET stage when she finished second and qualified for the Amundi Evian Championship as an amateur in 2019.

Five years later, the 23-year-old says that she will use the same approach as she did back then. Roussin-Bouchard took her early golf

lessons at the Evian Academy and has played at the Evian Resort since the age of nine.

Roussin-Bouchard is currently sitting in 16th place on the LET Order of Merit and the highlight of her results so far this year is a runner-up spot in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

Roussin-Bouchard is also a track athlete

and she competed last week in a race on a 13-kilometre track which she completed in one hour and 23 minutes.

One of 16 French hopefuls in the tournament, she will start round one at 13:13 in the company of Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup and Australian Amy Walsh.