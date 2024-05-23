'Qatar Offers Inclusive Package Of Incentives To Attract Investments'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, Qatar Chamber board member, said that the economic and commercial cooperation between Qatar and Oman has witnessed considerable development in recent years, stressing that there are many fields between Qatari and Omani companies to cooperate in and establish joint ventures.

This was revealed during a panel discussion titled 'Investment between Qatar and Oman,' held in Doha.

Al Mesned also noted that Qatar and Oman chambers contribute to the development of relations among businessmen from both sides through holding joint meetings and forming joint committees.

He underscored the private sector's role in promoting commercial cooperation between both countries and expanding partnerships between Qatari and Omani business owners in various sectors such as food industries, tourism, and petrochemicals. He emphasized the need for a permanent and effective platform for communication between businessmen in the two countries.

He further highlighted that Qatar offers an integrated package of incentives and facilitations to attract foreign investors, inviting Omani investors to explore the available opportunities and benefit from these incentives.

Zahra bint Ali Al Siyabi, Head of the Commercial Representation Office at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion of Oman, delivered a presentation on the key investment incentives available for Qatari investors and the relevant bodies overseeing investment and commercial activities in Oman.

She underscored the role of the Qatari-Omani business council in enhancing partnerships between business owners from both sides, affirming the significance of exchanging business visits and holding joint exhibition between both sides.