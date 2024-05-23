Jordan's King calls for boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a meeting held in Amman, King Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized the urgent need for intensified international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without delay. The meeting, which took place with Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, during her unannounced visit to Jordan, highlighted the pressing humanitarian situation in Gaza, as conveyed in a statement from the Royal Court.



King Abdullah stressed the imperative of removing obstacles and expediting the delivery of aid to Gaza to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis in the region. He called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, particularly underscoring the severity of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Strip.



The monarch emphasized the vital role of international organizations, such as the World Food Programme, in urging the global community to fulfill its responsibilities in protecting civilians in Gaza and ensuring the continuous supply of relief aid to them. His remarks reiterated Jordan's commitment to addressing the plight of Gazans amid escalating tensions.



King Abdullah commended the World Food Programme for its exceptional efforts in providing food aid to the residents of Gaza, who face a dire humanitarian situation and the looming threat of famine amidst the conflict. He acknowledged the critical role of humanitarian organizations in mitigating the suffering of Gazans and emphasized the importance of sustained support from the international community.



In response, Cindy McCain expressed gratitude for Jordan's efforts in alleviating the suffering of the people in Gaza and for its consistent provision of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid through various channels. The meeting underscored the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and highlighted the necessity of immediate action to mitigate the suffering of its residents.



Despite regional and international warnings regarding the repercussions of ongoing military operations in Rafah by the Israeli army, which has forcibly displaced approximately 1.4 million people to the city under the guise of safety, the situation remains precarious. Jordan's advocacy for increased humanitarian aid reflects the urgent need for concerted international action to alleviate the suffering of Gazans and work towards lasting peace in the region.

MENAFN23052024000045015682ID1108248837