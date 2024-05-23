Head of State honors international officials for contribution to COP28 success

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bestowed the prestigious "Zayed II Medal," first class, upon a select group of international officials in recognition of their pivotal roles in the success of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (COP28). The UAE had the honor of hosting COP28 late last year, and the event garnered global attention for its significant outcomes in addressing climate change.



During a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi to honor these individuals, President Sheikh Mohammed expressed profound gratitude to the international officials for their unwavering dedication and contributions to the success of COP28. He highlighted the pivotal role played by the conference in producing the historic "UAE Agreement," which has since emerged as a cornerstone for global climate action and the advancement of sustainability efforts on a worldwide scale.



President Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the legacy of sustainability, established by the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, remains a central tenet of the nation's commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives and fostering effective climate action. This commitment is underpinned by the UAE's steadfast dedication to achieving equitable economic and social development, ultimately aiming for a better future for all of humanity.



In praising the spirit of cooperation witnessed during COP28, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the collective solidarity demonstrated by nations in addressing one of the most pressing global challenges: climate change. He reiterated the UAE's fervent commitment to bolstering international cooperation and playing a constructive role in advancing climate action. Moreover, he emphasized the UAE's determination to leverage the achievements and lessons learned from COP28 to facilitate practical solutions to the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change.



The honoring ceremony not only served as a tribute to the contributions of international officials but also reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to championing sustainability and fostering global cooperation in tackling climate change. Through initiatives like COP28, the UAE continues to demonstrate its leadership in promoting environmental stewardship and working towards a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.

