Indian farmers commemorate 100 days of protest at Shambhu, Khanauri border points

(MENAFN) Indian farmers gathered at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points near Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their continuous protest, demanding that the federal government address their grievances.



Since February 13, thousands of farmers have been participating in the Delhi march, riding their tractors, with the aim of pressing the government to meet their demands, which include ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for more than two dozen crops.



However, their journey to Delhi was halted by police, leading them to set up camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, where they have remained ever since.



The farmers' decision to assemble and commemorate the 100th day of their protest coincides with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Punjab's Patiala.



It has been reported that some of the protesting farmers have initiated a march towards the location of Modi's rally.



In response, authorities have taken precautions by deploying government forces in Patiala and installing 10 barricades on roads leading into the area.



"We have placed sand-laden trucks to stop entry of any vehicles into Patiala and there will be only designated routes from where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers can enter, while no other vehicle will be allowed till evening," a senior police official was cited in regional news as having stated.

