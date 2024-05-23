US detects new human case of avian influenza in Michigan

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, U.S. health authorities reported a new human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A (H5 bird flu) virus infection in the state of Michigan. This case is the second one associated with an ongoing multistate outbreak of H5N1 in dairy cows, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The infected individual is identified as a worker on a dairy farm where the H5N1 virus has been detected in cows. Notably, the patient only presented with eye symptoms, underscoring the diverse manifestations of the virus in humans.



The CDC has maintained a vigilant stance on influenza surveillance systems, particularly in states affected by the outbreak. However, despite the identification of this new case, there has been no indication of unusual influenza activity in people, including through syndromic surveillance, the agency assured.



Based on the available information, the CDC reaffirmed that this infection does not alter its current risk assessment for H5N1 bird flu's impact on human health in the United States, which remains low for the general public. Nonetheless, the agency reiterated that individuals with close or prolonged, unprotected exposure to infected birds or other animals, or to environments contaminated by them, are at higher risk of infection.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248787