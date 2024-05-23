Egyptian merchandise exports rise, driven by diversified sectors, growing markets

(MENAFN) Egyptian merchandise exports have maintained a steady upward trajectory, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth, with total exports reaching approximately USD12.912 billion during the first four months of 2024. This figure reflects a notable increase from the USD11.782 billion recorded during the same period in 2023, representing a robust 10 percent growth.



Ahmed Samir, the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, highlighted the key receiving markets for Egyptian exports during this period. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerged as the largest importer of Egyptian commodities, with a value of USD1.096 billion, compared to USD993.6 million in the corresponding period last year. Turkey followed closely with imports totaling USD1.076 billion, up from USD900.5 million in 2023. Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America also featured prominently among Egypt's top export destinations.



The structure of Egyptian merchandise exports during the first four months of 2024 was diversified across various sectors. Building materials constituted a significant portion, amounting to USD2.876 billion, followed by food industries at USD2.102 billion, and chemical products and fertilizers at USD1.976 billion. Additionally, agricultural crops, engineering and electronic goods, ready-made clothing, and spinning and textiles were among the sectors contributing substantially to Egypt's export portfolio.



Further analysis reveals the breadth of Egypt's export offerings, encompassing a range of industries including printing, packaging, paper, books, and artistic works, valued at USD312 million, as well as medical industries at USD214.5 million. Other sectors such as furnishings, furniture, handicrafts, and leather products also contributed to the country's export landscape, reflecting the diversity and competitiveness of Egypt's export-driven economy.

