America possibly to sanction NATO candidate over ‘undermining democracy’

(MENAFN) According to a report from Politico, the United States is contemplating imposing sanctions on members of the Georgian government in response to the passage of a contentious "foreign agents" law by the country's parliament. The draft legislation, known as Georgia’s Transparency of Foreign Influence Act, has drawn opposition from Washington due to concerns about its potential impact on democratic freedoms and civil society.



Under the proposed law, NGOs, media outlets, and individuals receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad would be required to register as entities "promoting the interests of a foreign power" and disclose their donors. Failure to comply could result in hefty fines, raising alarm among critics who view the law as restrictive and detrimental to free expression and association.



Although Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has vetoed the legislation, it is widely expected that parliament will overrule her decision. The move is seen as symbolic, highlighting the ongoing tension between government authorities and civil society actors over the direction of democratic governance in Georgia.



In response to the perceived erosion of democratic norms in Georgia, United States lawmakers are reportedly drafting a bill aimed at targeting politicians deemed responsible for undermining democracy, human rights, or security in the country. The proposed legislation would impose sanctions, including visa bans, on officials involved in the passage of the "Russia-style" foreign agent law and those who have suppressed protests against it.



The potential imposition of sanctions underscores the escalating diplomatic friction between the United States and Georgia, as concerns mount over the trajectory of democracy and governance in the former Soviet state. As debates over the balance between national security interests and civil liberties continue, the fallout from the foreign agents law reflects broader geopolitical dynamics shaping United States relations with its allies in the region.

