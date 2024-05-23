Qatar Karting Championship: Hassiba, Al Thani Notch Up Wins In Third Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The third round of the 2024 Qatar Karting Championship took place at the Lusail Karting Track on Tuesday night, with Tameem Hassiba and Mohammed Al Thani securing victories. Hassiba won Group 2 race with the fastest lap time of the day, 1:03.277, followed by Faesal Al Yafei in second place and Omar Aswat in third.

Earlier, in Group 1, Al Thani emerged as the winner, with Hassan Saigal and Aimee Robinson securing second and third places respectively. The championship will continue with the fourth round scheduled for June 3-4.