Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's Action-Comedy Movie Worth The Hype? Read Reactions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil play pivotal parts in the film. Christo Xavier created the music and background soundtrack, Vishnu Sarma did the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed edited. "Turbo" opened in theatres on May 23, 2024.

The production cost for "Turbo" was allegedly ₹70 crore. Mammootty officially announced the project on October 24, 2023. Principal photography started in Coimbatore in October 2023 and ended on February 18, 2024. Turbo Premise Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver from Idukki, finds himself

in

problems and must relocate to Chennai. There, he meets Indhulekha and his brother Jerry.

Jose,

on the other hand, is in for a surprise in Chennai,

which includes

Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram among others.

Turbo Cast and Crew

"Turbo" stars Mammootty as Aruvipurathu Jose, also known as Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver. Raj B. Shetty stars as Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, an underground business mogul, while Sunil plays Auto Billa, Vetrivel's business associate.

Anjana Jayaprakash plays Indhulekha, Jerry's love interest, while Kabir Duhan Singh plays Vincent, another business associate

of Vetrivel.



Bindu Panicker plays Rosakutty, Jose's instructor, while Janardhanan portrays Aruvipurath Mathachan, Jose's father. Siddique plays Aruvipurath Joseph, Jose's older brother, while Shabareesh Varma portrays Aruvipurath Jerry, Jose's younger brother. Adarsh Sukumaran plays Jose's buddy

Basil,

while

Dileesh Pothan plays Andrew, the General Manager of Vetrivel's firm, and VTV Ganesh plays Minister Arivazhagan Chella Durai. Aruldoss plays DYSP Kumaravel, Prasanth Alexander as SI Sijo, and Mani Shornur as Fr Thomas Kuzhichattil.

Vineeth Thattil plays Karimban Sura, a local goon; Abin Bino portrays Sanoop, Jerry's buddy; and Niranjana Anoop plays Sithara, Indhulekha's companion. Johny Antony plays Jose's second brother, Aruvipurath Vakkachan; Sandhya Manoj works at Vetrivel's firm; Udayakrishna appears as a peasant; and Basil portrays SP Paulson Paulose. Supergood Subramani portrays SI Maarimuthu, Sunny Wayne appears as Vimal, Jerry's buddy, and Sonal Devaraj performs an item number. The debut of "Turbo" is eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

