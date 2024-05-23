Neha Sharma Says She Was Brought Up In A World That Extended Her Moral Compass

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma, who will soon be seen in the third season of 'Illegal' alongside Akshay Oberoi, said that she knows many people who operate in the gray area, but she was raised by her parents to firmly see things as either black or white.

While speaking about the plot development in season 3, Neha said:“This season, Niharika will be seen in a new form. Of course, you will still see glimpses of the old Niharika, but now that she has built her own firm with Punneet, she has changed.”

“We see a bit of resemblance between her and JJ (Janardhan Jaitley) as her goals have shifted. She takes on many interesting cases this season, all inspired by real-life incidents.”

The actress

added:“I was brought up in an environment that boosted my moral compass. I know many people who operate in the gray area, but my parents raised me to firmly see things as either black or white.”

“I can't relate to Niharika in this season, as she ventures into the gray zone a lot. However, I do understand our writers and director's intention for Niharika's character development and consider it necessary.”

The courtroom drama series recently dropped its trailer.

Neha plays Niharika, an ambitious lawyer who has recently opened her own firm and aims to be the best lawyer in Delhi.

'Illegal 3' will be released on JioCinema Premium from May 29.