Farah Khan Reveals Her Hubby Shirish Kunder Is Boss At Home, Where She's 'Very Polite'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has spilled the beans on who wears the pants in the family and how it's a role reversal at home with her husband, Shirish Kunder, being the boss.

Farah appeared along with senior actor

Anil Kapoor on the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.

During the conversation, Farah revealed that at home, her husband- film

maker and film

editor Shirish, is the more talkative one.

Kapil asks Farah what the situation is like at home with Shirish, saying, "When she is the director, she scolds everyone. The audience wanted to know this. Have you ever scolded Shirish at home?"

Farah replies,“It's the opposite for me. Shirish is the boss in the house. He doesn't speak when he is out. At home, he speaks so much that all of us hide behind the couch. Thinking that he'll come and start giving us lectures. So at home, I am very calm, and polite.”

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.