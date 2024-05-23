Ukraine War Update: Most Combat Clashes Recorded In Kupiansk And Pokrovsk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 139 combat engagements occurred along the front lines in Ukraine on May 22.

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Some 139 combat clashes took place in the past 24 hours. This is not much less than a week ago," Lykhovii said.

According to him, yesterday the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian troops

and Ukrainian cities and villages with six missile strikes using seven missiles, 49 airstrikes

using 70 guided aerial bombs, and more than 370 kamikaze drone strikes using Shaheds, Lancets, and FPVs.

"Also, the Russians launched more than 3,200 shelling attacks

, including 164 using multiple rocket launchers," Lykhovii said.

He stated that in the past day, the enemy carried out airstrikes

near the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv region, Serhiivka and Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Makarivka, Yasnobrodivka, Siversk, Deliivka, Hryhorivka, Pivnichne and Druzhba in the Donetsk region, Novoandriivka and Vozdvyzhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Tiahynka, Inhulivka and Tokarivka in the Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv, Shchaslyve and Petrivka in the Mykolaiv region.

"Due to Russian terrorist

attacks

, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians," he said.

Eleven combat engagements were recorded on the Kharkiv front on May 22, Lykhovii said.

He noted that over the past day, the enemy lost more than 180 people in this sector, 46 of them killed in action, as well as 54 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

Russian army kills one, wounds four residents of Donetsk region over past day

"In particular, two artillery systems were destroyed and five artillery systems were damaged, 14 UAVs of the operational and tactical level were destroyed, 11 vehicles

and 3 pieces of special equipment of the enemy were destroyed. One tank, one air defense system, and 17 vehicles

were also damaged. In addition, in northern Kharkiv region, a Russian ammunition depot was struck," he said.

According to him, the number of combat clashes in the Kupiansk sector has increased to 34 in the past 24 hours. "It is relatively the hottest here," he said.

Lykhovii said that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled enemy attacks

near Synkivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Makiivka and Hrekivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Torske and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten Russian attacks

near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, as well as Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka in the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made 11 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian forces outside the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian attacks

near Yevhenivka, Umanske, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Soloviove, Novooleksandrivka and Prohres, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the occupiers near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian forces 18 times during the day.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank

of the Dnipro River.

"Over the past day, he [the enemy] made nine useless attacks

on the positions of the Defense Forces here. At the same time, our soldiers

continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact," he said.

During the past day, Ukrainian forces struck four areas where Russian military personnel were stationed and two of their command posts.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit four areas of concentration of Muscovite personnel, two of their command posts, two UAV control stations, one electronic warfare station, and one air defense system," Lykhovii said.