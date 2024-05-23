Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored At APAC Global Education And Skill Conclave

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a prestigious ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Founder Chancellor of AAFT University and the visionary behind Noida Film City, was honored for his extraordinary contributions to higher education in India. The accolade was presented during the APAC Global Education and Skill Conclave, recognizing his three-decade-long commitment to education and skill development.



Dr. Marwah, who also leads Marwah Studios, holds nine World Records and has played a pivotal role in shaping AAFT into an internationally acclaimed brand in the educational sector. Under his leadership, AAFT has garnered over 1200 awards, including 200 international honors, and has become a significant case study across 27 countries. His efforts have made the institution one of the most decorated in India, drawing in over 30,000 students from 145 countries worldwide.



The conclave was attended by a large number of senior educationists from India and abroad, underscoring the international respect and recognition that Dr. Marwah commands within the educational and professional communities. This event not only celebrated his achievements but also highlighted the global impact of his educational initiatives.



