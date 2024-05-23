Qatar's Gaza Mediation Efforts Ongoing: Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced Qatar's call to disregard media

reports attempting to cast doubt and level accusations against the ongoing media

tion efforts to halt the aggression in Gaza. In a statement to QNA, Dr. Al Ansari emphasised the need for focus during this sensitive time on ways to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The foreign Ministry

's spokesperson said Qatar's joint media

tion efforts with Egypt and the US are ongoing.

