US Ambassador Stress Qatar's Vital Role In Gaza Mediation, Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis emphasised the crucial role Qatar plays in mediating the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and distributing humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, during the Global Security Forum, yesterday.

In discussion with Ali Velshi, Host of“Velshi” and Chief Correspondent for MSNBC, shared insights into resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict. In a fireside chat, Ambassador Davis emphasized the importance of Qatar's diplomatic

engagement with Hamas and advocated for a two-state solution.

He said,“I do think we have learned the lesson that ultimately for parties to live with any resolution

to their conflict, it has to be theirs. Often people think the United States is problematic in the world, and we have made decisions that we have had to live with and that we've had to fix; ... it is also true that if there's going to be a solution, the United States must be a part of it.”

While responding to inquiries regarding the world's reliance on Qatar for mediation efforts, Ambassador Davis underscored Qatar's ability to leverage its relationships and voice to facilitate constant and clear communication between conflicting parties.

“The world is counting on Qatar to use their relationships to use their voice to ensure that there is constant and clear communication between the parties. I think about Qatar's ability to communicate with them is the thing that we simply aren't able and aren't going to do. I think the question for the world is, would you rather have an adversary or a foe communicating your desire for the end to this conflict until Qatar has been able to do that, they are a trusted partner,” he said.

Ambassador Davis emphasized the significance of Qatar's involvement in negotiations, alongside the US, Egypt, and Israel, in ensuring transparent communication with Hamas. He praised Qatar's unique capacity to convey negotiation outcomes clearly to Hamas, thus fostering progress towards conflict resolution

. Addressing fabricated allegations regarding Qatar's financing of Hamas, Ambassador Davis clarified that the assistance provided by Qatar closely aligns with coordinated efforts between Qatar and Israel to deliver aid to Gaza. He refuted claims of misappropriation, emphasizing the rigorous verification processes implemented to ensure aid reaches its intended recipients.

As Qatar continues to play a pivotal role in mediating the Gaza crisis and delivering aid, Ambassador Davis reiterated the United States' gratitude for Qatar's unwavering commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.