L'occitane Names SEVENTEEN's MINGYU As First-Ever Brand Ambassador For Asia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) French beauty brand L'OCCITANE is pleased to announce MINGYU of SEVENTEEN as their new brand ambassador for Asia. This strategic partnership marks the first time the French brand has appointed an ambassador specifically for Asia, aiming to introduce the beauty and lifestyle of Provence to a broader audience in this dynamic region. In today's fast-paced world, L'OCCITANE recognizes the growing importance of embracing the Provencal lifestyle - one that values savoring each moment, reconnecting with nature, and taking time to care for oneself and loved ones.



The official announcement event was held on May 21st at the iconic L'OCCITANE Shibuya store, prominently located at the world-famous Shibuya Scramble crossing. Recognized as one of the flagship destinations for L'OCCITANE in Asia, this iconic store attracts countless visitors from around the world annually, creating an ideal global stage for the introduction of the brand's partnership with MINGYU.



Irene Goh, Managing Director of L'OCCITANE Asia-Pacific, stated, "L'OCCITANE has always been deeply connected to the essence of Provence, where life unfolds at an unhurried pace amidst fields of Lavender and groves of Almond trees. MINGYU embodies the ideal modern yet Provencal lifestyle - busy but happy to be so, yet appreciating the luxury of taking time to care for himself and those around him. Together with his charisma and authenticity, we see MINGYU as a perfect match for our brand. We are very excited to be working with MINGYU and hope this partnership will inspire everyone to experience the luxury of taking time with L'OCCITANE."



MINGYU, who attended the event in Japan, expressed his honor to collaborate with L'OCCITANE, a brand he has always been interested in. He believes that his positive personality aligns well with the brand's authentic and nature-friendly image. He expressed his commitment to delivering these values to people across Asia alongside L'OCCITANE.



MINGYU is set to begin his activities as the brand's official Asia ambassador starting in May. Updates regarding the recent event in Japan can be found on L'OCCITANE's official social media channels and Instagram.





Introduction to L'OCCITANE

Founded in 1976 by Olivier Baussan, L'OCCITANE is loved worldwide for its extensive range of body care, skin care, hand care, and hair care. Inspired by and made with the ingredients of Provence, L'OCCITANE's products are formulated by experts and produced exclusively in France at its eco-certified factory and laboratories in Manosque. A certified B Corporation, the brand also prioritizes the sustainability and eco-friendliness of its products. The brand is committed to using traceable and organic ingredients, working with small family-owned farms as well as using recycled plastic packaging where possible. Today, L'OCCITANE uses only sustainably and ethically sourced Almond and Shea Butter in its body and hand care range, which contributes to supporting the brand's commitment of replanting Almond trees and empowering women communities in Burkina Faso. Through these ranges, the brand has replanted more than 17,000 Almond trees in Provence and supported more than 42,000 women in Burkina Faso.



Introduction to MINGYU

Popular K-POP star MINGYU is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN, which ranks first in boy group brand reputation. Known for his striking appearance and impressive physique, MINGYU stands out as a charismatic performer with a lively and positive personality, making him the mood maker of the group. Recently, SEVENTEEN released '17 IS RIGHT HERE', achieving cumulative sales of over 3 million copies. The title song "MAESTRO" quickly topped the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 32 countries and regions worldwide and secured the top position on the Worldwide Song Chart. Following this success, SEVENTEEN plans to connect with their global fanbase through upcoming events in various countries, including major festivals like Glastonbury and Lollapalooza Berlin.

