Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) Set To Commence New Exploration Program At Duquesne West Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH)

announced that it has mobilized a drill rig for its 2024 exploration program at the

West Gold Project in Quebec, with the 8,000 m drill program set to commence by mid-May to follow up on the results of Emperor's initial 2023 drill campaign.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF) (FSE: G1MN)

further elaborated on the news, stating,“Emperor has taken a binary approach to exploration on the property seeking to outline an open-pittable, lower grade, large tonnage gold deposit in addition to the more conventional high-grade underground mine as was previously sought on the property. Current efforts by Emperor toward outlining these types of gold deposits consists among other things of new drilling and relogging, resampling, and assaying previous drill holes, which Globex has maintained in Globex's core library. As a matter of course, Globex stores most drill core from drill holes undertaken on our properties for just such occasions.”

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

