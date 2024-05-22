Pivot Interactives By Discovery Education Honored With 2024 Codie Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Global edtech leader Discovery Education today announced that Pivot Interactives by Discovery Education was selected as the winner of the Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 at the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards .

Pivot Interactives makes teaching science with active learning and scientific phenomena engaging and easy. The platform provides users with more than 10,000 authentic, interactive video-based science interactives crafted by Pivot's expert curriculum team and teacher community. These resources, tied to state and national standards, are infused with research-based teaching practices and are simple to integrate throughout the instructional cycle.

Pivot's activities offer opportunities for interactive learning, where students explore and learn for themselves. The service's built-in tools-including IRIS, a first-of-its-kind color and light gauge-make for quick and accurate measurements. A unique interface allows students to change what happens in the video and see how that change affects the outcome. Easy-to-follow instructions guide students through data collection, measurement, data analysis, and interpretation, while feedback provided by both open-ended and auto-graded questions reinforce correct ideas.

“The CODiE honors are a powerful validation of our mission to prepare learners for tomorrow through innovative classrooms connected to today's world,” said Lance Rougeux, Discovery Education's Senior Vice President of Curriculum, Instruction, and Student Engagement, and a former Philadelphia public school teacher.“We are proud and humbled by the recognition of our Pivot Interactives product, and we will use it to fuel even more innovations aimed improving teaching and learning around the world.”

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards, presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), have honored products, leaders and teams for achieving excellence. The program evolves alongside the ever-changing innovations in technology, but the core mission remains the same: honoring excellence in leading technology products and services. Each nomination receives a detailed review by two expert Judges during the first round Expert review; each finalist product receives a second, Peer review by a team of industry leaders.

“The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors. We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award victors!” says Chris Mohr, President of SIIA

The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products across the country and around the world. As the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place, Discovery Education has previously won and been named as a finalist for Discovery Education Experience , Mystery Science , STEM Connect , Science Techbook , Social Studies Techbook Series , and DreamBox Learning .

Learn more about the CODiE Awards and the other winners at siia/codie .

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit , and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia/CODiE .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at .

