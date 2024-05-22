Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya offered condolences on the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised Norway, Ireland and Spain's decision for formally recognizing Palestine as an official independent state.

CAIRO - The State of Kuwait proposes that 10 percent of the profits from the Arab Fund for Social and Economic Development would be dedicated to the support of Palestine, said a Kuwaiti minister.

MUSCAT - Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed Kuwait's interest in supporting the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to promote and develop tourism to contribute to sustainable economic development.

KUWAIT - Under auspices of Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature opened an exhibition themed "restoration of our past and protection of our future - conservation of cultural heritage in danger."

GAZA - At least 25 Palestinian people have been martyred and hundreds wounded by the ongoing aggression launched by Israeli occupation in the besieged Gaza Strip and Rafah City, health authorities in Gaza said.

JEDDAH - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the latest developments of the war in Gaza Strip and the international efforts to deescalate the conflict and reach ceasefire.

CAIRO - Head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) dismissed the American news network CNN report about changes made by Egypt to a Gaza deal proposal as baseless, warning that Egypt could end its role if accusations against mediators continued. (end) ibi