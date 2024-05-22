NCCAL Exhibition Sheds Light On Heritage Sites In Danger

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahd Kamal

KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Under auspices of Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature opened on Wednesday an exhibition themed "restoration of our past and protection of our future - conservation of cultural heritage in danger."

The exhibition, being held at Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah in cooperation with the European Mission to Kuwait and the International alliance for the protection of heritage in conflict areas (ALIPH) aims to underscore the importance of conserving and rehabilitating the heritage sites in danger.

It showcases a collection of photos of cultural heritage sites of concern for ALIPH, including mosques, churches and historical museums in several conflict-hit countries, NCCAL's Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar told KUNA.

Founded in 2017, ALIPH is a main global fund exclusively dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of cultural heritage in conflict zones and post-conflict situations, he said noting that ALIPH's activities expanded to include protection of sites endangered by natural disasters.

Kuwait, one of the founders of ALIPH, is represented at this global initiative by Sheikha Hessa Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the General Supervisor of Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah, Dr Al-Jassar added.

The exhibits include photos from Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, Niger, Afghanistan and Ukraine as well as other parts of the world. (end)

