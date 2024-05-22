WHO Distributes 25 Tons Of Aid To Flood Victims In Afghanistan's Ghor

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that it has provided 25 tons of essential aid to address the flood crisis in the Ghor province.

The assistance includes medical packages, tents, and solar lamps for flood victims in Ghor province.

Jamshid Tanoli, WHO representative in Afghanistan, stated,“Despite access challenges, emergency assistance has been delivered to flood-affected people through collaborative efforts of partner organizations.”

Recent flooding in several Afghanistan provinces over the past few weeks has resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and the destruction of thousands of homes and infrastructure facilities.

Earlier, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that over 130 people have lost their lives following the recent floods in Ghor and Farah provinces.

The World Food Programme recently announced that floods in northern Afghanistan have affected over 80,000 people and require $14 million to address the consequences of the recent floods.

According to reports, over 300 people have died in Baghlan province of Afghanistan due to the recent floods. This comes amid a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram