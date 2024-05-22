Claims That Egypt Altered Gaza Ceasefire Terms Are Diversionary Tactics: High-Level Source

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has refuted allegations of altering the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, labelling them as“diversionary tactics,” following a report by CNN claiming that the country had surprised negotiators by changing the deal presented to Hamas. A high-level Egyptian source disclosed Egypt's stance to Daily News Egypt on Wednesday, emphasising the nation's commitment to facilitating peace.

The source criticised accusations directed at Gaza mediators, adding that such diversionary tactics aim to avoid necessary decision-making.“Egypt's mediation role in the ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza came at the request and insistence of the parties involved,” the official stated.

Furthermore, the source highlighted Egypt's longstanding experience in managing complex negotiations, underscoring the country's credibility in mediating the ceasefire and hostage release agreements in Gaza.





CNN's report claimed that controversy arose when it was revealed that the ceasefire agreement announced by Hamas on May 6 differed from what Qatari and American officials believed had been submitted to Hamas for final review.

Citing unnamed sources the American news media alleged that changes made by Egyptian intelligence led to significant anger and recrimination among officials from the US, Qatar, and Israel, stalling the ceasefire talks.

This CNN claim contradicts previous statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the far-right members of his government not to agree to the ceasefire proposal which was on the table. It also contradicts that most of the ceasefire deal draft proposed was already known to the media and widely reported.



CNN claimed that the version of the framework that Hamas agreed to included achieving a permanent ceasefire and a“sustainable calm” to be reached in the second phase of the three-stage deal.“Israel has been averse to agreeing to discuss an end to the war before Hamas has been defeated and the remaining hostages are released from captivity,” it added.

Sustainable calm has always been part of the proposal and even the Israeli proposal included willingness to discuss the“restoration of sustainable calm” in Gaza after an initial release of hostages on humanitarian grounds, Axios reported on 27 April citing Israeli sources.

Even the CNN it self reported the about this part of the deal on 8 May ,“a diplomatic source familiar with the talks told CNN earlier that the reference to sustainable calm was“a way to agree to a permanent ceasefire without calling it that.”

Furthermore, CNN's report claimed that CIA Director Bill Burns, who has been leading American efforts to broker the ceasefire, was in the region when he learned of the alleged changes by Egypt.

“Burns reportedly felt embarrassed and out of the loop, believing the modifications undermined his efforts and his communication with Israeli officials,” CNN reported.

However, at the time the White House and the US State Department confirmed that Hamas sent its response to the proposal and indicated Biden administration was studying it and discussing it with its partners. President Biden was briefed on the details, according to Axios .





Egypt's disapproval of attempts to undermine its efforts in securing a ceasefire reflects its broader commitment to regional stability and peace negotiations.