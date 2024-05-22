Meeza Announces Appointment Of New CEO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Meeza has announced the appointment of Mohamed Ali al-Ghaithani as the new chief executive officer.

Al-Ghaithani brings to Meeza a distinguished career spanning 18 years in the technology sector and a proven track record of leadership to oversee Meeza's next phase of innovation and growth.

With a wealth of experience, al-Ghaithani has spearheaded numerous business development programmes and projects, driving strategic initiatives for digital transformation, operational automation, and the launch of innovative technological platforms across diverse sectors, including services and agriculture.

His leadership expertise extends to information technology, shared services, and project management, where he has excelled in team building, establishing new companies, and the successful delivery of strategic projects such as data centres, production lines, and services support projects.

Meeza also extends profound gratitude to Mohsin Nasser al-Marri for his dedicated service as the acting CEO since October 2023. Under his stewardship, the company has maintained its trajectory of growth and excellence, ensuring a seamless continuation of service and innovation.

"We are immensely grateful to Mr Mohsin Nasser al-Marri and the entire executive team for their exceptional leadership during a pivotal period," said Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulla bin Jassim al-Thani, chairman of the board at Meeza.

He added: "Their unwavering commitment has been instrumental in sustaining Meeza's position as a leader in the IT services sector in Qatar. We are thrilled to welcome Mr Mohamed Ali al-Ghaithani as Meeza's new CEO. His wealth of experience and visionary leadership will surely steer Meeza to greater heights of success."

As Meeza welcomes al-Ghaithani, the company looks forward to a new chapter of innovative solutions and enhanced services under his leadership.

Al-Ghaithani said, "I am honoured to join Meeza, a company renowned for its quality technology solutions and commitment to excellence. I am excited to work with the talented team at Meeza to drive our mission forward and deliver even greater value to our clients and stakeholders."

MENAFN22052024000067011011ID1108245890