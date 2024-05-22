Bengaluru: Viral Photo Shows Woman Attending Team Meeting On Laptop While Shoe Shopping, Internet Reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since the pandemic, 'Work From Home' policies have surged, bringing a mix of benefits and drawbacks. In Bengaluru, a city always pushing the envelope, this has led to some unique scenarios. A picture where a woman was seen surfing shoes in a store, while being in a team meeting on a laptop, has gone viral. This incident captures how, in Bengaluru, the boundaries between work and personal life have completely dissolved. Whether it's during bathroom breaks, lunchtimes, or shopping trips, work is now an inescapable part of daily life in this bustling city.

Bengaluru is known for its intense hustle culture. It's common to see people working on their laptops from just about anywhere, including theatres, streets, cafes, and restaurants. In a model 'Peak Bengaluru' moment, a woman was seen attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping inside a shoe store.

Karthik Bhaskara shared a picture of the woman selecting shoes with her laptop in hand, describing it as the ultimate 'Peak Bengaluru' moment.“Today in @peakbengaluru, I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop,” he captioned.

Shared on May 22 on X (formerly Twitter), the post has since garnered over 17,400 views, with the numbers still climbing. It has received numerous likes and reposts, with many users sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions were predictably mixed. Some found humour in the situation, while others highlighted the negative impact of such blurred boundaries. One commenter lamented,“These are the kind of people who made companies rescind Work From Home policies. Such a sad state. It creates an impression that people in India have no work ethics.”

Another joked,“Deciding which shoe to throw at the organizer of such useless meetings,” while a third remarked,“This shows exactly how toxic the workplace and the managers and founders must be.”

Many echoed the sentiment that this was nothing to celebrate.“Lately, Bangalore is shining for all the wrong reasons,” one user remarked.