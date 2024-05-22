Cloudera to Highlight Enterprise AI and Hybrid Data Solutions at AWS Summit Dubai

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced the company will be showcasing its industry-leading platform and AWS-powered integrations at the upcoming AWS Summit Dubai (May 29), following the events in London and Singapore. The summits, designed to bring the cloud computing community together to connect, collaborate, and learn, will also feature live platform demonstrations from Cloudera experts on site and in breakout sessions with industry experts on trending enterprise AI and hybrid data conversations.



Unlocking value and insight from data with AI and analytics will also be at the forefront of conversations at AWS Dubai, taking place May 29th at the Dubai World Trade Center. At the event, Wim Stoop, Cloudera’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, will deliver a spotlight presentation on “Architecting for AI with Cloudera on AWS,” guiding participants through the process of unlocking value and insight from data with AI and analytics and emphasizing the necessity of a modern architecture that transcends the limitations of the cloud with Cloudera on AWS. As a Gold Sponsor for the Dubai event, Cloudera will also be conducting demonstrations throughout the day at booth G2.



Cloudera on AWS empowers organizations to maximize their data potential in the cloud by enabling faster time-to-insight from their advanced analytics and machine learning services all while leveraging the power of the public cloud. Customers globally are adopting Cloudera on AWS to accelerate the journey of their analytics and machine learning services to analyze, control, and modernize their most strategic asset – their data.



“As more enterprises are adopting a hybrid cloud approach, Cloudera on AWS empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data,” said Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President. Emerging Markets at Cloudera. "We look forward to connecting with the cloud community at AWS Summit Dubai and helping our customers accelerate business innovation across industries.”



Cloudera is a proud partner of AWS and will also be on site at AWS Summits taking place from April to July across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more about the power of Cloudera on AWS, visit Cloudera’s partner page here, and to find out more information on Cloudera’s upcoming event presence, check out



At AWS London, which took place on April 24th, Cloudera participated in breakout and partner spotlights, with an overarching focus on how to best address challenges in modernizing data architecture and building trusted AI outcomes. Throughout the London event, Cloudera conducted demonstrations overviewing how to leverage Cloudera on AWS and use cases such as accelerating GenAI and employing an open lakehouse powered by Iceberg.





