ASEZA Forges Partnerships For Youth Employment In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 22 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) has inked 34 agreements with private sector entities and institutions within the city of Aqaba.These agreements are geared towards cultivating a conducive work environment for job-seekers, enabling them to gain the technical proficiencies requisite for roles within these establishments, aligning with the demands of the job market.Nayef Fayez, Chairman of the ASEZA's Board of Commissioners, underlined during his patronage of the signing event that these agreements underscore the Authority's dedication to bolstering ties with the private sector. This commitment manifests through the crafting of pragmatic strategies to foster employment prospects for youth, mitigating unemployment challenges, and bridging the skills gap between available competencies and those demanded by the job market.He highlighted that the program aims to incentivize private sector enterprises to welcome trainees, providing them with the requisite experience for the job market. He emphasized the program's proven efficacy over previous years in honing trainees' skill sets and equipping them with the proficiencies needed to execute tasks pertinent to various company activities, particularly in contemporary vocations such as automotive detailing.Under the agreements, 600 positions will be made available in the initial phase for three months. Throughout this period, the authority will evenly split wages with participating companies and enroll trainees in social security schemes.Ramzi Kabariti, Commissioner for Youth and Entrepreneurship, who signed the agreements, elaborated that they target diverse sectors including tourism, manufacturing, logistics, and information technology, alongside healthcare, laboratories, and hospitals.He stressed that the training stint within the program serves as an opportunity for trainees to familiarize themselves with their labor rights and responsibilities while providing employers with a chance to assess trainees' performance before their definitive appointment under the ASEZA's supervision.He outlined that the program encompasses practical, life, and personal skills that bolster self-assurance and the capacity to integrate into work environments, equipping trainees with English language proficiency.Following the first month, a one-year employment contract will be formalized between the company and the trainee upon meeting training requisites.