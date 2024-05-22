Saudi Sports for All Federation delegates exchange ideas with Greek government sports officials in Athens

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide)

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 20 May 2024 – HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), led a delegation to Athens from May 7-10, 2024 for an official four-day visit to meet with Greek sports officials. The purpose of the meetings was to exchange expertise and best practices, and to tour some of Greece’s most famous sporting facilities.

On the first day, the SFA delegation met with Mr. Ioannis Vroutsis, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports, and George Mavrotas, the country’s Secretary General of Sports. Discussions covered topics such as good governance and using sports to enhance mental health and quality of life. Koros, a unique digital platform that tracks sports participation and performance data, aiding in evidence-based decision-making and fostering talent development across 63 federations, was revealed, with Greece also discussing its financial incentives for sports clubs, surveillance systems, and spectator identification protocols.

A meeting with the Mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, and his team also took place, with a focus on community sports policies and initiatives. The city highlighted its efforts to promote cycling and limit car usage to encourage active transportation. Plans for international events like the Tour of Hellas were then discussed, aiming to connect communities through cycling routes and promote cultural exchanges.

The SFA also met with the SEGAS Hellenic Athletic Federation, organizers of the Athens Marathon, known for its challenging route and historical significance. The transportation plan for the marathon, cultural experiences, and the event’s record participation were shared, with the SFA revealing similar details for its own successful Riyadh Marathon. Finally, the delegation toured the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, the Peace and Friendship Stadium, and the Athens Olympic Museum, aiming to enhance similar locations in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the visit, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President, said: “Collaborating with other countries is vital in our mission to promote physical activity and sports for all. We believe that through international partnerships, we can achieve greater inclusivity and participation.”

The SFA’s visit to Athens marked a milestone in the cooperation agreement between Saudi Arabia and Greece in the field of sports, signed with the country’s Ministry of Sports and the Supreme Strategic Cooperation.

This trip also followed a similar excursion to Japan last year, where SFA delegates met with the organizers of the Tokyo Marathon, as well as other key sporting companies and institutions. Such international collaborations are vital to the work of the SFA in its quest to engage residents of the Kingdom in physical activity.





